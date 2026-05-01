Molins reported its results for 1Q26, delivering a solid operating performance despite economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The results, which exclude Secil’s contribution following its 31 March 2026 consolidation, were driven by commercial discipline and efficiency gains.

Quarterly sales reached EUR268m, an eight per cent increase YoY. Effective price management and new acquisitions successfully offset adverse weather in Iberia and currency headwinds in Argentina.

On a LfL basis, sales grew by 10 per cent.EBITDA rose four per cent to EUR54m, reflecting successful cost passthrough. On a LfL basis, EBITDA climbed 13 per cent, with margins improving to 21.4 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA, including joint ventures, reached EUR90m, up eight per cent YoY. This was bolstered by a strong performance in Mexico, where sales and EBITDA surged 22 per cent.

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Regional performance was led by Europe with a 14 per cent sales increase, while South America remained resilient despite volatility. Following the Secil acquisition—funded via a EUR680m long-term loan and a EUR500m bridge loan—net financial debt stood at approximately EUR1.4bn. Operating cash flow remained solid at EUR37m despite typical early-year seasonality.