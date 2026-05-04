We are delighted to confirm that Cemtech Europe 2026 will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Paris, France over the 7-9th October.

Held under the theme ‘Innovation and manufacturing excellence’, the conference will bring together cement industry leaders, plant operators, equipment suppliers, technology innovators, consultants and policymakers for one of Europe’s most important cement sector meetings.

France provides a fitting setting. From Louis Vicat and the origins of modern cement to Lafarge and the rise of the global cement industry, France has long been central to cement’s industrial development. Today, that legacy continues through the country’s world-class cement engineering, technology and manufacturing expertise, which remains influential across global plant design, optimisation and decarbonisation.

At a time when cement producers face intensifying pressure to reduce CO2 emissions, improve operational efficiency and remain competitive in a fast-changing regulatory environment, Cemtech Europe 2026 will provide essential insight into the strategies, technologies and investments defining the future of cement production.

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The programme will explore the practical delivery of decarbonisation and performance improvement, including:

calcined clay production and SCM integration

AI applications in cement and concrete production

maximised alternative fuel utilisation

process optimisation and digital plant performance

manufacturing excellence across the full cement production line

global cement market trends and investment activity

evolving regulatory mechanisms, including the latest developments on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)

Alongside the high-level conference programme, delegates will have access to a leading international technology exhibition, showcasing the suppliers, systems and solutions that are helping cement producers cut emissions, raise productivity and future-proof their operations.

With its combination of expert presentations, technical insight, market intelligence and unrivalled networking, Cemtech Europe 2026 is set to be a must-attend event for cement professionals seeking to understand where the industry is heading — and how to stay ahead.