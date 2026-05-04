The Board of Directors of the Cement Producers Association in Iraq gathered for its second regular meeting of 2026 on 23 April. Chaired by Eng Ammar Rahim Abdullah Al-Saedi and attended by the full board, the session focused on critical strategic shifts within the national industry.



The President opened the proceedings by calling for stronger coordination among member companies to navigate a shifting local market and maintain a healthy balance between supply and demand to protect price stability.



Growth and membership were key highlights of the meeting as the board officially approved the membership of Dabin Cement Industry Co Ltd. This new addition joins recently admitted firms including Van Cement Co Ltd., Sulaimani Cement Co, and Al-Qimma Al-Masiya Cement Co. During a review of production data from the first quarter of 2026, the board noted a decrease in domestic consumption compared to the previous year, which they attributed to the current challenges facing the country.



Market dynamics and pricing equity across different provinces remained a priority. The association analysed regional price variations and committed to refining coordination mechanisms that prevent volatility while ensuring fair competition. Additionally, the group reviewed a report on the potential transition from paper to polypropylene packaging. Rather than making an immediate switch, the board recommended a nationwide survey to evaluate the environmental impact, production costs, and consumer preferences.



The association also took steps toward modernisation and sustainability by discussing carbon emission reduction strategies. Members explored ways to register green projects with the General Company for Carbon Economics and discussed leveraging carbon credit systems through new technologies. These efforts are bolstered by a new partnership with the University of Technology’s College of Chemical Engineering. This collaboration follows the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s recognition of the association as a trusted industrial partner, paving the way for academic and scientific advancement within the sector. The meeting concluded with a review of internal bylaws to improve institutional efficiency and a renewed pledge to support the long-term stability of the Iraqi cement market.

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