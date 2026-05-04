The Siam Cement Public Company Ltd (SCC) reported a significant net profit of THB6.22bn for the 1Q26, marking a 466 per cent increase over the previous year. This impressive financial turnaround was primarily driven by the strong performance of the SCG Cement and Green Solutions business unit.

Key factors included a reduction in cement production costs and strategic price hikes that aligned with a seasonal surge in construction activity.The company successfully capitalised on the growing market for sustainable building materials by expanding its portfolio of low-carbon cement and green products.

These eco-friendly options, alongside the development of high-quality Smart Value Products, played a vital role in enhancing the group's margins. Effective cost management within the cement division helped offset broader economic uncertainties, ensuring the group maintained a stable financial position with substantial cash reserves.

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By focusing on asset management and operational efficiency, SCC managed to navigate global pressures while meeting the rising demand for construction materials. This strategic emphasis on the cement sector’s green transition and cost control remains the cornerstone of the group’s latest earnings growth and long-term stability in the regional building market.