Lucky Cement has reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, posting an unconsolidated profit after tax of PKR13.5bn (US$48.4m). While this figure remained flat compared to the previous year, it represents a significant 56 per cent increase over the prior quarter. This growth was largely driven by a substantial rise in other income, specifically dividends received from Lucky Electric Power Co Ltd. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company’s total profit reached PKR36.7bn, marking a 34 per cent increase YoY.



To enhance operational efficiency and sustainability, the company announced plans to add 15MW of solar power capacity at its Karachi plant by the fourth quarter of 2026. This expansion will bring the facility's total solar capacity to 89MW. On a consolidated basis, the company saw a six per cent annual increase in profit, though international joint ventures faced some pressure from regional tensions in the Middle East. Despite these challenges, international operations like the Congo plant continue to perform well, with additional capacity expected by 2027. Lucky Cement remains well-positioned due to its diversified portfolio and improved gross margins.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan

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