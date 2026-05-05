The Sangwon Cement Complex has reported continued increases in cement production, according to state media.

The plant, one of North Korea’s leading cement production facilities, recorded output growth of more than seven per cent in 2025 compared to 2024, alongside higher clinker and limestone production. The complex also exceeded its cement production targets in early 2026, exceeding its March plan by more than six per cent.

Daily production is currently reported at around 120 per cent of planned levels, with further increases attributed to technical improvements and operational changes.

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A report in the Pyongyang Times notes that the facility has consistently raised output in recent years, surpassing previous peak production levels and setting new records in 2024. State media indicated that production gains have been supported by process optimisation and the introduction of technical innovation proposals, contributing to higher hourly clinker output.

The Sangwon Cement Complex plays a key role in supplying materials for national construction projects, although independent verification of production data was not available.