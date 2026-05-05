Concreat Holdings Philippines (CHP) is targeting operating cash-positive performance in 2026 as part of a three-year turnaround strategy, according to company leadership.

President and CEO Herbert Consunji said the company remains “very confident” of restoring profitability within the planned timeframe, with operational and asset improvements already underway to support recovery.

CHP reported a net loss of PHP1.9bn (US$~34m) in 2025, citing higher financing costs and lower average selling prices. The company has since implemented operational measures aimed at improving efficiency and stabilising performance.

Rising fuel costs remain a key challenge, with Consunji noting that the company is taking steps to manage cost pressures in line with broader industry conditions. To offset higher operating expenses, CHP introduced phased cement price increases from mid-March, with further adjustments expected.

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The company emphasised the need to maintain production levels despite cost inflation, highlighting the continuous nature of cement plant operations.

CHP produces cement under the APO, Rizal and Island brands through its subsidiaries APO Cement Corp and Solid Cement Corp, supplying materials for major construction projects across the Philippines.