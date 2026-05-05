Caribbean Cement Co Ltd reported a sharp increase in1Q26 earnings, supported by higher production following capacity upgrades and stronger demand linked to reconstruction activity after Hurricane Melissa.

Revenue rose by 12.9 per cent year-on-year to JMD9.3bn (US$60m) for the three months to March 2026, while net profit increased by 52.8 per cent to JMD3.0bn. Cement output reached approximately 289,700t, up 33 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

The improved performance follows the completion of a JMD6.7bn debottlenecking project, which upgraded kiln capacity and contributed to lower unit production costs and higher margins.

The results mark a recovery from a challenging 2025, when production fell below 1Mta due to an extended 55-day planned shutdown, commissioning of the upgraded kiln and additional stoppages linked to excess inventory. Demand also weakened temporarily following Hurricane Melissa, as recovery efforts initially focused on clean-up rather than reconstruction.

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The company noted that production has since stabilised, with the upgraded plant previously achieving record monthly output in mid-2025.

Looking ahead, Carib Cement identified rising fuel and energy costs as a key risk, but said it expects to maintain operational stability.