Pakistan's cement dispatches grew significantly in April 2026, up 11.14 per cent to 3.890Mt, compared with 3.500Mt in April 2025. Data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) indicated that local cement dispatches reached 3.217Mt, up 20.17 per cent from 2.677Mt in the same month last year. However, export dispatches declined by 18.22 per cent, from 823,032t in April 2025 to 673,058t in April 2026.

North-based cement mills dispatched 2.662Mt locally, an increase of 18.25 per cent from 2.251Mt in April 2025, with no exports from the North. Total dispatches from North-based mills rose 12.52 per cent to 2.662Mt. In the South, mills dispatched 555,104t to local markets, a 30.35 per cent increase from April 2025, though exports from the South fell by 5.01 per cent to 673,058t.

Cumulative dispatches

In the first ten months of the fiscal year, total cement dispatches reached 42.396Mt, a 9.83 per cent increase from 38.60Mt last year. Domestic dispatches rose by 11.33 per cent to 34.785Mt, while exports increased by 3.47 per cent to 7.611Mt. North-based mills dispatched 29.01 Mt domestically, a 12.56 per cent increase, while exports from the North declined by 35.39 per cent. South-based mills saw domestic dispatches of 5.771Mt, a 5.56 per cent increase, and exports rose by 11.31 per cent to 6.813Mt.

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Industry comments

An APCMA spokesman expressed optimism about improved geopolitical conditions and expected industry-friendly government policies in the upcoming federal budget. AKD Research noted that cement dispatches increased by 11 per cent YoY to 3.9Mt in April 2026, led by 20 per cent YoY growth in domestic sales, driven by a revival in construction activity amid lower financing and construction costs. However, exports decreased due to falling seabound exports and the impact of the Afghan border closure. Cumulatively, dispatches reached 42.4Mt in 10MFY26, up 10 per cent YoY, supported by 13 per cent YoY growth in domestic demand.