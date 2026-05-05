TITAN Group has completed the acquisition of Keystone Cement in Pennsylvania, USA, marking the final step in a series of strategic transactions announced since late 2025.

The Keystone Cement operation includes an integrated cement plant with approximately 990,000 short tonnes of annual clinker production capacity, alongside aggregates opportunities. The deal was originally announced in January 2026 and closed on 1 May 2026.

The acquisition forms part of a broader expansion programme that also includes the purchase of a grinding plant in Le Havre, France (0.6Mta capacity), and an integrated cement plant in Türkiye with around 2.5Mta capacity. All three transactions have now been finalised.

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Through its subsidiary Titan America, the group continues to strengthen its position in key US markets, particularly along the East Coast, where it operates a vertically integrated network of cement, aggregates and ready-mix assets.

TITAN said the contribution of the acquisitions will be discussed as part of its 1Q26 results.