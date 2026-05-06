Cambodia’s Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hem Vanndy, has encouraged Huaxin Building Materials Group to expand its investment activities in the country following a visit to the Cambodia Cement Chakrey Ting Factory in Kampot province.

According to a ministry statement, the minister praised the company’s long-term investment and its role in modernising the Cambodia Cement Chakrey Ting Factory, originally established in 1961 as the country’s first cement plant. The facility has since been developed into an integrated industrial park supplying construction materials for infrastructure projects across Cambodia.

Vanndy encouraged the company to strengthen competitiveness, expand exports and diversify into additional construction materials, including tiles and marble. He also called for greater investment in research and development, including waste management and material reuse technologies.

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Huaxin said it has continued investing in the Cambodian operation since 2012, focusing on product quality, production efficiency and supply stability for the domestic market. The company added that it is expanding into plaster and other building materials while preparing to introduce new products aimed at reducing Cambodia’s dependence on imports.