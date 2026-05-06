Dangote Cement reported strong 1Q26 results, supported by higher sales volumes, improved margins and growing export activity across its African operations.

Group revenue increased by 20.4 per cent year-on-year to NGN1.20trn (US$750m), while EBITDA rose by 22.8 per cent to NGN567.1bn, with the EBITDA margin improving to 47.3 per cent. Profit after tax climbed by 53.5 per cent to NGN321.1bn.

Group cement and clinker volumes rose by 13.8 per cent to 7.5Mt, driven by growth in both Nigeria and pan-African markets.

Nigerian volumes increased by 11.5 per cent to 4.9Mt, while pan-African volumes advanced by 19.5 per cent to 2.9Mt.

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The company also reported a 71.6 per cent increase in Nigerian cement and clinker exports to 549,600t, including 10 clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon during the quarter.

Dangote Cement said its newly commissioned 3Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire is ramping up production, while expansion projects in Itori, Nigeria, and Ethiopia remain ongoing as the group targets 80Mta of production capacity by 2030.