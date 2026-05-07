The General Assembly of the German Cement Works Association, known as VDZ, has elected Dr Dirk Spenner as its new president. He takes over from Christian Knell, who led the organisation for nine years.



Dr Spenner serves as the Managing Partner of the Spenner Group, a building materials manufacturer marking its centenary this year. The association is also preparing for management changes, as Chief Executive Dr Martin Schneider plans to retire at the end of October.



Following his retirement, Manuel Mohr and Dr Jörg Rickert will step up as Chief Executive and Chief Technical Officer to lead alongside the new president. VDZ consists of roughly 20 German cement manufacturers across 50sites, acting as a research and service hub in Düsseldorf. Dr Spenner aims to guide the industry toward climate-neutral production while ensuring operating conditions remain competitive against heavy regulatory pressures.

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