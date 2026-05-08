Cementir announced in the first quarter of 2026, the group experienced a 7.1 per cent revenue decline to EUR344.1m, driven by adverse weather affecting European and Turkish operations, alongside reduced volumes in ready-mixed concrete and aggregates. Despite a 40.6 per cent drop in EBITDA to EUR41.4m, net cash position strengthened to EUR303.7m, with increased investment activity totalling EUR53.1m.

Francesco Caltagirone Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The first quarter of 2026 was affected by the harshest winter in the past 20 years in Europe and Tu¨rkiye, as well as by a different maintenance schedule, which had a significant impact on volumes and profitability. In March, a recovery in volumes was recorded in certain regions. Within a complex and uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment and pending greater visibility in the coming months we believe we are able to confirm the guidance for the year”.

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In the first three months of 2026, cement and clinker sales volumes, equal to around 2.2Mt, decreased by 3.3 per cent compared to the same period of 2025. The decline is mainly attributable to the exceptionally adverse weather conditions that affected several European countries and Tu¨rkiye during the first part of the year, the latter impacted by the progressive completion of post-earthquake reconstruction, as well as the weak performance of Asia Pacific. These effects were partially offset by the better performance in Egypt, thanks to the reactivation of the second clinker line, and in Belgium.



Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes, amounting to 0.8Mm3, recorded a 23.7 per cent reduction compared to the first quarter of 2025, with a more marked decline in Tu¨rkiye due to the progressive completion of post-earthquake reconstruction and, in general, in the Nordic countries and Belgium, due to unfavourable weather conditions and the postponement of some infrastructure projects.



Aggregates sales volumes amounted to 2.3Mt, a decrease of 5.1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. The trend reflects above all the weakness of demand in Tu¨rkiye and Denmark, only partially offset by the growth recorded in Sweden, the good performance of Belgium and the new business in the United States.