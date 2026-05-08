Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) recently announced significant changes in its leadership, marking a transition in both board representation and financial management at PSX.

The company confirmed that Maj Gen Tariq Qaddus, HI (M), retired, stepped down from the FCCL Board of Directors effective 30 April 2026. He has been succeeded by Maj Gen Irfan Arshad Khan, HI (M), retired, who assumed his role as Director on the same date.

In a parallel development, FCCL appointed Mr Qaiser Mehmood as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), effective 2 May 2026. He replaces Mr Omer Ashraf, signalling a shift in the company’s financial leadership.

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The Pakistan Stock Exchange has been notified of these changes, ensuring transparency and compliance with corporate governance requirements. These appointments reflect FCCL’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its management team as it continues to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s cement industry.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan