Novada Cement, a member of the Medcem Cement Group, has partnered with ABB to implement comprehensive electrification, automation, and drive solutions at its upcoming manufacturing plant in Tampa Bay, Florida.



This project marks Novada’s inaugural investment in the United States market. The facility is designed to produce more than 600,000t of cement every year to serve the regional construction industry.



Central to the operations will be the ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system. This platform provides operators with deep plant insights, allowing for more effective production management. The integration of ABB’s technology is expected to drive significant improvements in energy efficiency, product quality, and process optimisation by offering greater visibility across the entire production line.



Plant Manager Isa Eltez noted that the collaboration will help accelerate the company’s success in the competitive US market by centralising operations and maximising throughput. This partnership builds on a long-term relationship between ABB and Medcem Group, which has previously utilised ABB’s digital solutions for its existing facilities in Türkiye. The project aligns with Medcem’s broader global strategy of combining international expansion with a focus on digitalisation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

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