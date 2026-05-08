ECO Material Technologies is opening a pilot plant and testing lab in Georgia, expanding capabilities to support infrastructure materials development.

The expanded 16,400ft2 facility strengthens the company’s ability to develop, test and validate high-performance cementitious materials at scale. By integrating pilot-scale production with advanced material characterisation and concrete testing, Eco Material can accelerate the path from innovation to real-world construction and infrastructure deployment.

The facility supports evaluation of a wide range of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs), including harvested ash, natural pozzolans and other materials, while enabling more reliable mix design, performance validation and customer support.