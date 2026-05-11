Cooperativa Cruz Azul has announced that its members have regained control of a strategically important cement plant in Hidalgo following a prolonged period of internal conflict. The company said the facility previously accounted for up to 40 per cent of total production and is expected to be fully restored within three months.

Cruz Azul chairman Víctor Velázquez also confirmed ongoing investment in the company’s production network, including construction of a new US$300m cement plant in Campeche scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

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The producer has additionally commissioned a new bagging plant in Puebla and completed upgrades in Oaxaca including a new kiln, mill and primary crusher. In Aguascalientes, Cruz Azul recently inaugurated an industrial waste co-processing unit intended to support alternative fuel usage and reduce environmental impact.