Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Cement Co reported a 25.5 per cent increase in net profit to SAR37.5m (US$10m) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with SAR29.9m in the year-earlier period.

Revenue declined by 4.6 per cent YoY to SAR254.1m from SAR266.4m, while operating profit rose 19.1 per cent to SAR42.8m. Gross profit was broadly stable at SAR75.7m.

The company attributed the profit improvement to higher average selling prices, lower cost of revenue, reduced selling and distribution expenses due to lower export volumes, and lower financing costs.

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Yanbu Cement noted that domestic sales volumes declined during the quarter.

Sequentially, net profit increased by 52.8 per cent from SAR24.6m in the fourth quarter of 2025. Shareholders’ equity stood at SAR2.55bn at the end of March 2026, down from SAR2.63bn a year earlier.