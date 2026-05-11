The net profit for Hume Cement Industries BHD experienced a significant surge to MYR243.75m (US10.35m) during the third quarter ending 31 March 2026, compared to MYR40.64m in the corresponding quarter of 2025, which was primarily influenced by a one-off gain from the disposal of a subsidiary within the period. In a disclosure to Bursa Malaysia, the manufacturer of cement and related products noted that even when the one-off gain is excluded, it achieved a higher profit margin, which was largely credited to decreased input and production expenses following its ongoing initiatives for efficiency improvement.



Conversely, the group reported a decrease in revenue for the quarter, falling to MYR235.89m from MYR277.68m in the third quarter of 2025, a decline attributed to lower sales volumes for cement and a reduction in concrete sales after the closure of its concrete segment in the Malaysian Peninsula. For the cumulative nine-month period of the 2026 financial year, the net profit for the group strengthened to MYR369.21m from MYR169.56m in the previous year, while the overall revenue dipped to MYR797.05m from MYR851.24m earlier. Looking ahead, Hume Cement anticipates that its performance for the financial year concluding on 30 June 2026 will be satisfactory, provided there are no unforeseen circumstances, and the company intends to maintain its focus on achieving operational excellence and further cost optimisation.