Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group, has broken ground on a new cement plant in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, India.

The project, located at Mawan village around 10km from Guna city, will involve investment of INR10.59bn (US$127m) and is expected to create around 1500 jobs, according to state officials.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the foundation ceremony alongside Adani Group representatives.

Pranav Adani said the project would be developed in two phases, with the first phase scheduled to become operational by 2028. He added that the plant is expected to contribute more than INR60bn to the state treasury over time.

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The project forms part of Ambuja Cement’s wider capacity expansion strategy as the company continues to strengthen its presence across India’s central and northern cement markets.

State officials said the development was intended to support industrial growth, infrastructure development and employment generation in the Guna region.