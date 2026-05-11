Dinson Industrial Group has announced plans to invest US$15m for a new cement manufacturing facility in Manhize, a move designed to enhance domestic production and decrease the national dependence on imported cement. The new plant will be situated within the Dinson Special Economic Zone, near Mvuma and is projected to have an annual output exceeding 300,000t once it reaches full operational capacity. Construction and setup are scheduled to allow for the start of production by mid-2027, with the initial phase of the project expected to generate approximately 150 new jobs for the local workforce.

According to the company’s project director, Mr Wilfred Motsi, this significant investment is a key component of a larger industrialisation strategy tied to the firm’s growing presence in Zimbabwe, which already includes mining, smelting, and steel production under the broader Tsingshan-linked industrial portfolio. A notable feature of the new facility is its integrated approach to manufacturing, as it will utilise slag, a by-product of steel production, as a primary input material. This method aligns closely with government objectives regarding value addition and mineral beneficiation, while promoting industrial efficiency.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the group intends to source limestone from local deposits in areas such as Masvingo and Lalapanzi, a decision that is expected to provide a boost to downstream supply chains and regional economies. The timing of this investment is critical, as Zimbabwe’s cement industry has recently faced significant pressure from high demand driven by massive infrastructure projects, housing developments, and mining expansions. Because current domestic production has struggled to keep pace with this consumption, the country has remained reliant on imports to meet its supply requirements.

Government authorities have expressed optimism regarding the entry of new players into the manufacturing sector, noting that such investments are essential for easing current shortages and stabilising market prices. By strengthening local manufacturing capacity, projects like the Manhize plant are intended to support sustained industrial growth and advance the national goal of achieving greater self-sufficiency in essential building materials.