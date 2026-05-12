Birla Corp reported a 14.8 per cent increase in 4QFY25-26 net profit to INR2.95bn (US$35m) for the quarter ended March 2026, compared to INR2.57bn in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter increased marginally by 0.4 per cent YoY to INR28.75bn.

For the full financial year, net profit rose 89 per cent to INR5.58bn, supported by improved operating efficiency and cost optimisation measures, according to the company.

Birla Corp said cement production reached 19Mt during the year. Following the commissioning of Kundanganj Line III in March 2026, the company’s installed cement production capacity increased to 21.4Mta from 20Mta previously.

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Managing director and CEO Sandip Ghose said the company had continued to focus on operational efficiency improvements, market premiumisation and strengthening its position in profitable regional markets.

Birla Corp, the flagship company of the MP Birla Group, operates cement plants primarily across central and eastern India.