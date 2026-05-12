North Korea has significantly increased imports of Chinese cement in recent weeks as domestic production struggles to meet rising demand linked to the country’s large-scale regional construction programme, according to reporting by Seoul-based publication Daily NK.

Citing a source in Jagang province, Daily NK said cement shipments moving through border crossings along the Yalu River have risen sharply since early April, with increased inflows reported through crossings serving North Pyongan and Jagang provinces.

The publication linked the increase in imports to North Korea’s “20×10 Regional Development Policy,” launched in 2024, under which the government aims to construct factories, hospitals, service centres and residential buildings across 20 counties annually over a 10-year period.

Domestic cement supply constraints and rising transport costs from major producers such as the Sunchon Cement Complex and Sangwon Cement Complex are said to have made imported Chinese cement increasingly attractive in border regions.

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The report also suggested that quality concerns are contributing to the shift towards imported material. Sources cited claimed that Chinese cement is viewed more favourably on construction sites because of superior strength, packaging and handling characteristics compared to domestically produced cement.

It added that Chinese cement is currently trading at around CNY380/t (approximately US$52/t), with imports of steel and excavation equipment also reportedly increasing alongside construction activity.