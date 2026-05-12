Renewable energy developer CWP Europe and Heidelberg Materials Devnya have signed a preliminary agreement under which Heidelberg’s EvoZero carbon-neutral cement will be used in the construction of a new large-scale wind farm in Bulgaria.

The planned wind farm investment exceeds EUR300m and is expected to become the largest wind energy project in Bulgaria once operational. Under the agreement, EvoZero cement will be used in the turbine foundation structures.

Advertisement

The companies said the partnership is intended to create a circular decarbonisation model linking low-carbon cement production with renewable electricity generation. Once operational, the wind farm will supply part of its electricity output to Heidelberg Materials Devnya’s cement plant, helping reduce emissions associated with cement production.