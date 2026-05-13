The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan celebrated major achievements within the cement sector during its CFO Conference 2026 at the Professional Excellence Awards. Within the Business Enabler Award for Public Entities, Power Cement Ltd. Chief Operating Officer, Ahsan Anis Aziz received recognition for advancing operational performance and improving market share. This honour emphasises how critical manufacturing executives are to building the financial stability and industrial progress of Pakistan. The presentations took place at a special gala marking the fourth annual cycle of these professional honours.

A major focus of the gathering centred on a detailed group debate titled Repricing Risk, Rediscovering Value: Pakistan’s Economic Outlook. This session analysed various systemic hurdles facing the nation, including complicated tax laws, fragmented regulations, cash flow issues, and global political shifts, while highlighting fresh investment possibilities. The expert panel included Pakistan Business Council Vice Chairman Ziad Bashir, Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd. COO Irfan Amanullah, and Jazz World CFO Farrukh H Khan, with Asia Petroleum Ltd CFO and Company Secretary, Fawad Aftab serving as moderator.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan