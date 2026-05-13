Loma Negra, Argentina’s largest cement producer, will suspend one of the two main kilns at its L’Amalí cement plant in Olavarría, Buenos Aires province, until November 2026 amid weak construction activity and rising energy costs.

The company said the move forms part of a production adjustment programme intended to reduce excess clinker and cement inventories. Existing stock levels are expected to remain sufficient to supply the domestic market.

The second kiln at the plant is also scheduled to shut down during May and June, with a possible restart in July.

The unusually long suspension has raised concerns among labour unions. Alejandro Santillán, secretary general of the Argentine Mining Workers’ Association (AOMA) in Olavarría, reportedly described the six-month shutdown as unprecedented in the company’s recent history.

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According to local industry data, Argentine cement dispatches fell sharply in April 2026, declining by 134,200t from the previous month and by 183,120t YoY.

Rising energy costs have added further pressure. LNG import prices in Argentina have reportedly increased to around US$20/million Btu compared to US$12.3/million Btu a year earlier, prompting some industrial producers to consider temporary production curtailments during the winter period.