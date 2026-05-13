LafargeHolcim Bangladesh reported a 1Q26 profit after tax of BDT1120m (US$), marking a 19 per cent decline driven by high inflation and rising energy costs, with net sales dropping six per cent to BDT8,038m. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strong industry margins through cost discipline and expanded its portfolio with new specialised products, including Holcim Coastal Guard and Powercrete.



Additionally, the company’s sustainability efforts through Geocycle have yielded significant results, processing around 12,000t of non-recyclable resources and achieving a 13 per cent fossil fuel replacement with alternative fuels, thereby enhancing both environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.



Mr Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO, said, “Despite the difficult landscape defined by persistent inflation and soaring energy costs, we remain committed to resilience through innovation and operational excellence. While these macroeconomic challenges have pressured our margins, our specialised product portfolio—including Water Protect and Fair Face—continues to perform well, reinforcing our market leadership and consumer trust."

The remainder of the year is expected to be challenging due to ongoing inflation and rising energy costs. Despite this, the company remains optimistic and are well-prepared to continue delivering strong performance with leading industry margins.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan