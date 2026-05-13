Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd reported higher earnings and revenue for the full 2025 financial year.

The Japanese cement producer recorded net profit of JPY11.2bn (US$72m), compared to JPY9bn in the previous year. Earnings per share increased to JPY349.58 from JPY270.37.

Revenue rose by 1.9 per cent YoY to JPY223.7bn from JPY219.5bn.

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The results indicate continued earnings recovery for the company despite ongoing cost pressures affecting Japan’s construction materials and industrial sectors.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement is one of Japan’s major cement producers, supplying cement and construction materials to domestic infrastructure and building markets while also operating businesses in advanced materials and environmental sectors.