The Shareholders Meeting of Buzzi SpA approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025 and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR0.70 per share. This dividend payment will take effect from 20 May 2026, with the detachment of coupon number 29 on 18 May 2026 and a record date of 19 May 2026.

Consolidated net sales for 2025 reached EUR4,518.8m, rising from EUR4313.1m in 2024. Consolidated EBITDA for the year stood at EUR1,236.6m, compared to EUR1276.1m in the previous period. The income statement recorded a consolidated net profit of EUR924.1m, down slightly from the EUR942.5m profit achieved in 2024.

The net financial position remained positive at EUR1,130.9m by 31 December 2025, increasing from EUR755.2m at the end of 2024. Total equity, including non-controlling interests, reached EUR7,137.7m compared to EUR6,606.1m at the previous year-end. This strengthened the capital structure of the firm, lowering the debt to equity ratio from 31 per cent to 25 per cent.

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The parent company Buzzi SpA recorded an individual net profit of EUR845.2m in 2025, increasing significantly from EUR293.6m in 2024. The parent company debt balance fell to EUR208.6m, down from EUR556.3m recorded on 31 December 2024.

The meeting also appointed the new corporate bodies for a three-year term, which runs until the approval of the 2028 financial statements. The number of Board of Directors members was set at nine. The elected members are Veronica Buzzi, Pietro Buzzi, Luigi (Gigi) Buzzi, Luigi Buzzi, Paolo Burlando, Laura Cioli, Aldo Fumagalli Romario, Tullia Iori, and Cristiana Scelza. All appointed directors were selected from the single list submitted by the majority shareholder, which secured 97.53 per cent of the votes from the represented capital.