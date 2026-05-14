Coolbrook, a transformational technology company focused on decarbonising heavy industry and industrial processes, named Dr Frank Eulitz as its new Chief Technology Officer. Eulitz joins the leadership team to spearhead the technological development and manufacturing of RotoDynamic Technology. His appointment arrives as the company transitions from pilot testing to full-scale industrial deployment of its RotoDynamic Heater technology.

Dr Eulitz brings over 30 years of experience spanning industrial research and development, turbomachinery, and academic research. He previously worked as Professor and Head of the Turbomachinery and Propulsion Department at the von Karman Institute for Fluid Dynamics. His background also includes senior leadership roles at Siemens Energy and MAN Energy Solutions, where he managed global engineering teams and led advanced gas turbine technology developments.

His expertise in turbomachinery, aerodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, and high-temperature industrial processes will help refine the electrification technology of the company. The RotoDynamic Technology aims to eliminate fossil fuels from energy-intensive sectors including steel, cement, petrochemicals, and chemicals by using renewable electricity to generate process heat up to 1700°C

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Coolbrook CEO Joonas Rauramo stated that the technical authority and leadership experience of Frank are transformative as the company moves into commercial deployment. He added that the proven track record of Dr Eulitz in scaling breakthrough innovations at leading original equipment manufacturers will ensure the technology meets top reliability, efficiency, and scalability standards for global industrial customers.

Dr Frank Eulitz expressed absolute confidence in the ability of the technology to solve the hardest challenge in the energy transition, which is industrial decarbonisation. He noted that his key focus will be ensuring the technology reflects the highest standards in turbomachinery best practices, backed by world-class engineering processes as production moves into high volumes.