Asia Cement Corp has reported a 38 per cent increase in net profit to TWD1.89bn (US$58m) in 1Q26.

The Taiwanese cement producer said profitability improved despite ongoing global economic uncertainty, supported by stable performance across its core cement operations and investment portfolio, alongside disciplined financial management.

Asia Cement stated that it would continue focusing on its core business while pursuing diversification and risk management strategies to strengthen profitability.

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The company also highlighted progress in sustainability and climate governance initiatives. Asia Cement said it had passed validation of its 1.5°C emissions reduction targets under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and retained an “A” rating in the CDP Climate Change assessment.



In addition, the producer was again included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and said it was the only Taiwanese company from the building materials sector recognised in this year’s edition.