Thyssenkrupp Polysius has launched a new wholly-owned subsidiary named thyssenkrupp Calvion GmbH to accelerate the development, industrialisation, and deployment of sustainable process technologies. Effective 1 May 2026, the company carved out its green applications, including Oxyfuel technologies and carbon dioxide reduction solutions, into this dedicated organisation. Based in Ennigerloh, Calvion commences operations with approximately 40 employees to serve the cement, lime, and energy-intensive industries facing strict regulatory and environmental demands.

This structural transformation creates clear market focus for both entities. Thyssenkrupp Polysius will sharpen its profile as a specialist provider of single-machine solutions, modernisations, spare parts, and field services. Meanwhile, Calvion gains the independent organizational framework required to advance sustainable solutions throughout the project lifecycle and rapidly bring scalable carbon capture technologies to the commercial market.

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Christian Myland, CEO thyssenkrupp Polysius: “With the carve-out of our sustainable process technologies, we are creating clear structures and responsibilities. This allows us to further develop the profile of thyssenkrupp Polysius while providing these technologies with an organisational framework that reflects their importance for the industry.”