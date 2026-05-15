Eco Material Technologies has opened a new pilot processing centre and expanded its testing laboratory at its Materials Testing and Research Facility in Taylorsville, Georgia. This expansion includes a 16,400ft2 research hub designed to combine advanced research, pilot production, and technical services into a single integrated facility. The project enhances the capabilities of the facility, which maintains accreditations from both AASHTO and CCRL, allowing the company to process a wider range of resources into ready-to-use building materials.



Grant Quasha, president of Eco Material Technologies, stated that the facility will help convert underutilised resources into high-performing cementitious products and bring those solutions to market faster. He noted that the facility is well-positioned to lead innovation in cementitious materials and shape the future of construction alongside additional laboratory resources from Ash Grove and CRH.



The new centre and lab expansion will accelerate the deployment of next-generation materials, expand laboratory capabilities for material characterisation, and support customers with validated mix designs.



Additionally, the facility increases the capacity to evaluate diverse supplementary cementitious material sources, including harvested ash and natural pozzolans, while creating new employment opportunities. Outfitted with equipment such as a ball mill, classifier, rotary dryer, and an ES ECOsystem carbon offloading system, the location allows for end-to-end evaluation from beneficiation through performance testing. This development emphasises the ongoing investment by the company in research, innovation, and solutions aimed at modernising infrastructure.

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