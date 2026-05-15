Moroccan billionaire Anas Sefrioui has sold his only CIMAF cement plant in France, signalling a strategic exit from Europe to focus on African expansion. The sale, reported by Africa Business Plus, reflects a deliberate shift toward higher-growth opportunities rather than maintaining a standalone asset in a costly European market.

Located in southern France, the divested facility faced broader structural pressures affecting Europe’s cement sector. Rising energy costs, stricter European Union emissions regulations, and weaker construction demand have all heavily weighed on regional profitability. Because cement production is highly carbon-intensive, compliance with evolving climate rules has required significant investment, eroding margins and making the French asset harder to justify.

In contrast, Sefrioui is prioritising his CIMAF network, where regional demand continues to rise. Launched in 2011, CIMAF has expanded across West and Central Africa, spanning countries such as the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Guinea, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Congo. The strategy capitalises on markets where infrastructure demand is rising but local production remains limited. By building plants locally, CIMAF gains distinct cost advantages and early positioning in fast-growing construction markets.

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Long-term demand across Africa is expected to remain strong, driven by urbanisation, population growth, infrastructure investment, and the continental free trade area. Sefrioui, who built his fortune through the affordable housing developer Groupe Addoha, sees cement as a natural extension of his model. His net worth is estimated at around US$1.3bn, reflecting shifts in the real estate sector amid higher interest rates and softer property demand.