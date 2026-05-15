Colombia-based Grupo Argos reported consolidated revenue of US$2.7bn in the first quarter of 2026, while EBITDA reached US$713m with a margin of 65 per cent.

Controlling interest net income declined 23 per cent YoY to US$87m, while total net income fell 21 per cent to US$194m. Consolidated EBITDA also decreased by 12 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to weaker performance in the group’s energy business, Celsia.

Within the construction materials segment, Cementos Argos reported revenue of US$1.2bn and EBITDA of US$27m, representing growth of five per cent YoY.

Cement volumes increased four per cent to 2.1Mt during the quarter, while ready-mix concrete volumes rose nine per cent.

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Grupo Argos said Cementos Argos continued to advance the strategic separation between Argos Materials and Argos Latam as part of efforts to strengthen operational flexibility and support future growth.

The group stated that improved performance from Cementos Argos and its real estate business partially offset weaker results in the energy segment, where high hydrological conditions and lower electricity trading prices affected profitability.

Grupo Argos also reiterated its focus on efficiency, debt reduction and shareholder value creation, including approval of a share repurchase programme of up to US$5m over the next three years.