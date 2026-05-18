Hunnewell Cement has officially broken ground on a US$70m expansion project at the Kaspi cement plant to help reduce Georgia's reliance on imported materials. The initiative focuses on building a new clinker production complex and installing an advanced technological line for cement grinding.



Once operational, the facility will produce 2Mta of clinker, ensuring a steady supply of materials for major infrastructure projects across the country. The factory will feature modern dust control systems and a closed-loop system and recycle process water to minimise environmental impact.

High-level officials attended the launch event, including Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Co-Investment Fund director general Ivane Khvedelidze, Hunnewell Cement director David Jugashvili, and Hunnewell Partners managing partner Irakli Rukhadze.