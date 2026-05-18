Uganda is taking a decisive step toward strengthening its industrial base with the commissioning of a US$300m cement and clinker plant by President Yoweri Museveni. The new Yaobai Cement facility features a production capacity exceeding 6000tpd of clinker, representing one of the country's most significant investments in construction materials manufacturing in recent years.

This plant is expected to substantially increase domestic cement output and stabilise supply in a sector pressured by rising construction demand. By producing clinker locally, the facility will reduce reliance on imports, easing foreign exchange pressure and improving cost efficiency across the construction value chain.

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The strategic timing of the project aligns with steady growth in Ugandan infrastructure projects, housing development, and urban expansion. Increased cement availability will support large-scale public works like roads and energy projects, while also benefiting private real estate developers facing high material costs. Beyond its immediate economic impact, the project reflects a broader push to expand manufacturing capacity and attract industrial investment. The commissioning reinforces the government's focus on value addition and import substitution as key pillars in its long-term economic strategy to position the country as a regional manufacturing hub.