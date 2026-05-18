Dalmia Bharat Cement has announced the launch of Weather 365, a new super-premium water-repellent cement brand designed to meet the growing consumer demand for durable, weather-resistant construction materials in Eastern India.

The high-performance product is positioned to offer long-term protection against seepage, dampness, and moisture damage. This launch represents a strategic move by the company into the fast-growing premium cement segment, where consumer preferences are shifting away from price-driven choices toward specialised, performance-oriented building materials.

Advertisement

To reinforce its premium status, the cement will be sold in high-quality, water-resistant, and tamper-proof packaging. The product is being introduced across retail markets in West Bengal and Bihar. Alongside the rollout, Dalmia Bharat Cement will provide on-site technical support through its engineering teams to guide customers on optimal construction practices. A company spokesperson noted that Eastern India experiences prolonged monsoons and high humidity which impact building longevity, and explained that the new product answers the consumer need for lower maintenance costs by combining structural strength with advanced moisture protection.