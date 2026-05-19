HeidelbergCement India Ltd (HCIL) has received regulatory approval to establish a new cement blending and grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh as part of its ongoing capacity expansion programme.

The consent to establish was granted by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on 17 May 2026 under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The proposed facility will be located at Village Dongaliya in Punasa tehsil, Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the project will involve long-term fly ash sourcing arrangements, with leased land allocated for development of the unit. Fly ash is widely used in blended cement production as a supplementary cementitious material.

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The disclosure was submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India by Ravi Arora, vice president of corporate affairs and company secretary at HeidelbergCement India.

HCIL operates integrated cement plants and grinding facilities across central India under the Mycem brand.