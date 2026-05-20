Cement dispatches in Spain saw a 27.7 per cent increase to 1,542,294t in March 2026, following a start to the year affected by heavy rains and a stagnant construction market. Spanish cement association, Oficemen, highlighted that the month was the best March in the last 15 years.

However, exports dropped by 18.3 per cent to 357,283t in March 2026.

First quarter of 2026

In the first three months of 2026, cement demand in Spain advanced 8.5 per cent YoY to 3,896,334t.

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Exports were down 14.8 per cent to 887,472t in the 1Q26 when compared with export volumes of the previous year.