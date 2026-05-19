The US House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Highways and Transit has reauthorised the bipartisan BUILD America 250 Act for another five-years. The US$580bn surface transportation bill invests in America’s roads and rail transportation and highways as well as specifying US$45bn for repairing or replacing bridges and US$87.5bn for public transit programmes.

Sean O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the American Cement Association notes, “not only will this critical work erase years of uncertainty regarding the upkeep and future construction of essential roads, bridges and highways, but it will jumpstart the overall transportation infrastructure market… spurring the creation of new jobs and growing the demand for all domestic construction materials, including cement and concrete”.

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US cement demand is forecast to contact a further 2.5 per cent YoY this year to 99.5Mt, marking the fourth year of decline. Consumption growth is expected to resume in 2027.