A consortium comprising Cairn Homes, University College Dublin (UCD), Kilsaran and Ecocem has secured EUR50,000 in funding from Construct Innovate, Ireland’s national construction technology centre, to support demonstration of low-carbon cement technology in Ireland.

The project, titled Evidence and Demonstration for the Adoption of New Low-Carbon Cement Technologies in the Irish Market, will involve a full-scale Irish demonstration project using Ecocem’s ACT low-carbon cement technology alongside independent technical assessment and durability testing at UCD.

Ecocem claims ACT technology can reduce cement-related CO 2 emissions by up to 70 per cent compared to conventional cement through substantial clinker reduction. The company is currently constructing its first ACT production line at a EUR50m facility in Dunkirk, France, scheduled to begin commercial operation in late 2026 as part of a wider EUR220m investment programme.

According to Construct Innovate, the project is also intended to support future certification and standards development for alternative supplementary cementitious materials and low-carbon binders in Ireland.

Cairn Homes said the project forms part of its wider strategy to reduce Scope 3 emissions intensity by 61 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030.