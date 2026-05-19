Sibirskiy Cement Holding Co (Sibcem) reported a 38 per cent YoY decline in cement production during 1Q26 amid weakening construction activity and falling regional demand.

The company’s five cement plants produced a combined 524,600t of cement during the January-March period.

Topkinsky Cement recorded the steepest decline among Sibcem’s largest operations, with output falling 47 per cent to 185,100t. Production at the Iskitim plant declined 23 per cent to 161,200t, while Krasnoyarsk produced 84,200t, down 34 per cent YoY.

The Angarsk plant reduced production by 49 per cent to 55,800t, while Timlyui plant reported a 17 per cent decline to 38,300t.

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Sibcem also reported weaker downstream construction materials demand. Concrete and mortar shipments by subsidiary Sibirsky Beton fell 51 per cent to 28,700m³.

According to the company, the Siberian cement market totalled approximately 748,000t in the first quarter, representing a 29.8 per cent decline YoY. Sibcem said only the Trans-Baikal Territory recorded positive growth, supported by major investment projects.

First vice president Alexander Legotin said negative market conditions were expected to continue through 2026, with the Siberian cement market forecast to decline by at least 15 per cent this year.