JK Lakshmi Cement chairperson and managing director Vinita Singhania has met with Swiss ambassador to India and Bhutan Maya Tissafi to discuss low-carbon cement technologies and the future development of sustainable construction materials in India.

The discussions focused on the continued development of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) technology, which can reportedly reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 40 per cent compared to conventional cement.

JK Lakshmi Cement said it was among the first two cement producers in India to commercially manufacture LC3 following approval of the material under Bureau of Indian Standards specifications. The company has been involved with the LC3 initiative since 2014 alongside research institutions including EPFL Switzerland, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

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The producer also highlighted the commercial launch earlier this year of its Green Pro LC3 cement from the integrated Jaykaypuram plant in Rajasthan.

The meeting reportedly also examined opportunities for further collaboration with Swiss research institutions including EPFL, EMPA and ETH Zurich in the development of low-carbon construction technologies.