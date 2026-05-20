The American Cement Association (ACA) has appointed Diane Tomb as its new president and chief executive officer, effective 1 June 2026.

Tomb succeeds Mike Ireland, who announced earlier this year that he would retire after leading the association for almost a decade. Ireland will remain with the ACA through the end of 2026 to support the transition.

The ACA said Tomb brings more than 25 years of experience in trade associations, public policy and federal government. She joins the organisation from ACG Advocacy, where she advised clients on infrastructure, trade, energy and housing policy. Previous roles include CEO of the American Land Title Association and president and CEO of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

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The appointment comes at a significant period for the US cement sector as producers continue expanding lower-carbon cement production and positioning for rising infrastructure demand linked to federal investment programmes. The association itself rebranded from the Portland Cement Association to the American Cement Association in 2025 to reflect the industry’s broader product mix and decarbonisation focus.

ACA board chair Monica Manolas said Tomb’s experience in advocacy and coalition building would help strengthen the organisation’s role in Washington and across the construction sector.