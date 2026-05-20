Amrize will invest in capacity and logistics upgrades at its Midlothian cement plant in Texas as part of a wider US$900m North American investment programme planned for 2026.

The Midlothian expansion project, scheduled for completion in 2027, will add 100,000tpa of cement production capacity while modernising loading and dispatch infrastructure at the site.

The programme includes construction of two new 15,000t cement silos, increasing the plant total to 14 silos, alongside expansion of truck loading lanes from six to 11. Amrize said the changes are expected to increase loading capacity by more than 80 per cent.

The producer will also introduce self-service truck loading technology and rehabilitate existing silos to unlock additional usable storage capacity. Average truck turnaround times are expected to fall to around five minutes.

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The Midlothian facility currently produces more than 2Mta of cement and employs approximately 150 people. The plant supplies cement to major commercial, residential and infrastructure projects across Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Amrize said the investment was intended to support rising construction demand linked to infrastructure development, manufacturing expansion, data centre construction and housing growth in Texas.

Senior vice president of US Cement and Supply Chain Patrick Cleary described Texas as “one of the most dynamic construction markets in America” and said the expansion would strengthen supply reliability and operational efficiency for customers.