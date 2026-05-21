Eagle Materials reported record revenue of US$2.3bn for FY2025-26 a two per cent increase YoY, supported by stronger cement and aggregates demand. Net earnings declined nine per cent to US$423.8m, while adjusted EBITDA fell five per cent to US$774.5m.

Cement sales volumes increased eight per cent to 7.5Mt during the year, driven by continued strength in US public infrastructure projects and selected private non-residential construction markets. Cement revenue rose eight per cent to US$1.3bn, although average cement selling prices declined one per cent to US$155.18/t.

Fourth-quarter cement revenue increased 15 per cent to US$245.7m as sales volumes rose 15 per cent to 1.4Mt. Quarterly cement operating earnings increased 31 per cent to US$36.1m.

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The company also reported progress on modernisation projects at its Laramie, Wyoming cement plant and Duke, Oklahoma wallboard facility. Eagle Materials said commissioning of the new kiln line at the Mountain Cement plant in Wyoming is expected to begin in late 2026.

President and CEO Michael Haack said the company continued to benefit from public infrastructure construction activity despite ongoing geopolitical and trade-related uncertainty.