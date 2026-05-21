Molins has successfully completed its inaugural bond issue in the European capital markets, raising EUR500m through senior unsecured notes due in 2033.

The bonds, issued via subsidiary Molins Finance SAU, carry a fixed annual coupon of 5.50 per cent and are guaranteed by parent company Cementos Molins SA and certain subsidiaries. The notes have been listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The company said proceeds from the issue would support its long-term financing strategy and strengthen liquidity and financial flexibility following the acquisition of Secil, completed at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Funds will also be used to fully repay the bridge financing facility used to partially fund the acquisition.

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Molins said investor demand for the bond was “multiple times oversubscribed,” reflecting confidence in the group’s business model and growth strategy.

The company has been assigned BB ratings with stable outlooks by both S&P and Fitch.