JK Lakshmi Cement reported a 52 per cent increase in net profit to INR4.3bn (US$50m) for the 2025-26 financial year, supported by higher cement sales volumes and improved operating performance.

Net sales increased to INR67.6bn from INR61.9bn in the previous year, while cement sales volumes rose to 13.35Mt from 12.13Mt. PBIDT increased to INR11.3bn from INR9.2bn.

For the January-March 2026 quarter, net profit declined to INR1.38bn from INR1.7bn in the corresponding period of the previous year, despite quarterly sales volumes increasing to 3.9Mt.

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The company also outlined major expansion projects including a new 2.3Mta clinker line and four grinding units at its Durg integrated plant in Chhattisgarh, alongside three additional split grinding units in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The projects will add a combined 8Mta of cement grinding capacity and are expected to cost around INR30bn. Completion is targeted by March 2028.

JK Lakshmi Cement said it continues to target 30Mta of cement capacity by 2030.